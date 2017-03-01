Shoddy billionaire, STEVE MBOGO, joins RAILA for Starehe MP - KAMANDA/ MWANGI are dead meat

Flamboyant businessman, Steve Mbogo, has thrown his hat in the ring for the Starehe Parliamentary seat in the August 8th General Election.





Mbogo, who is said to be a billionaire despite his young age, announced his intention to vie for the Starehe Parliamentary seat just days after renowned activist, Bonface Mwangi, joined the race for the same seat.





While Mbogo is eying to vie on an ODM ticket, Mwangi will vie on his own Ukweli Party which he launched last week.





The flamboyant Mbogo packaged himself as the MP that Starehe people need and an inspiration to the young people.





“I am here to offer change and give leadership that will see the lives of residents have meaning through job creation,” he said.





Apart from Mwangi, Mbogo will face the incumbent, Maina Kamanda, of Jubilee Party in the race.





