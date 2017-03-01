SHOCKING: This is how ruthless Eastleigh gang rob residents in broad daylight (VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 04, 2017 - A chilling video has emerged online showing thugs in Eastleigh mugging residents in broad daylight with reckless abandon.





From the CCTV footage, an unsuspecting male pedestrian is accosted by two thugs who rough him up and empty his pockets before walking away audaciously.





These thugs reportedly belong to the infamous Super Power Gang that has been reigning terror on Eastleigh residents.





Over the weekend, two thugs thought to belong to this gang were executed by flying squad officers.





Watch the video below



