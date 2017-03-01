SHOCKING post by ALBERT WAIGANJO naming those President UHURU has murdered

A guy by the name Albert Waiganjo has been disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta and abusing him like a small boy on social media.





Waiganjo calls Uhuru a murderer and names those allegedly killed by the President.





This guy should be arrested so that he can give more information on what he knows.





This is what he posted,





“U huru Kenyatta murdered Nyeri lawyer, Albert Muriuki, who was his Statehouse politicial adviser in Dec. 2013. Uhuru is alleged to have also killed MPs George Thuo, Joseph Ngugi, George Muchai ...out of greed and malice.





Kikuyus will not vote for murderer Uhuru Kenyatta.





PIC: Mother of murdered Nyeri lawyer, Albert Muriuki, still crying for justice. MPs George Thuo, Joseph Ngugi, George Muchai.