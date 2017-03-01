SHOCKING: Man falls from cliff while posing for a perfect photo (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 09:28
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - This shocking video captures the moment a man fell off a cliff while posing for photos at the mountain top.
From the footage, the moron was dangerously posing at the top of a mountain to take pictures when he suddenly slips and topples off.
Well, that is what they call dying for a perfect shot and should be included in 1001 ways to die.
The incident happened in China.
Watch the video below.
