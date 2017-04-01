SHOCK on RAILA as MUDAVADI confirms UHURU has already won polls after Sunday meeting

Tuesday April 11, 2017 - Musalia-Mudavadi-led Amani National Party (ANC) has spelt doom for the National Super Alliance (NASA) during the August General Election if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will be the coalition’s flag bearer.





ANC delegates from all Counties in Western dismissed the Raila-Kalonzo ticket to face Uhuru saying the two are epic losers and will not be able to beat Uhuru.





Led by Adrian Meja, an ANC Parliamentary aspirant in Shinyalu, the delegates said a Raila-Kalonzo ticket will..



