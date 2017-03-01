SHOCK on JOHO as HASSAN calls for further scrutiny of his academic papers - They are all fake

Friday April 7, 2017 - A fresh political battle between Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Senator Omar Hassan emerged yesterday after the Senator called for further scrutiny of Joho’s academic qualifications.





Speaking yesterday, Omar, who is eying Joho’s seat on a Wiper Party ticket, alleged that Joho’s papers were fake in their entirety and that further investigations should be conducted.





He noted that the inquiry into Joho’s academic credentials will not end with the Jubilee Government saying the National Super Alliance (NASA) will also open an inquiry into the matter if it forms the next Government.





At the same time, Omar accused the Mombasa Governor of playing victim in the ongoing battle with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Government to gain public sympathy ahead of the August 8th General Election.





