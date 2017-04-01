SHOCK on AL SHABAAB as KDF pre-empt deadly terror attack as they kill top commander

Sunday April 9, 2017 - Somali-based terror group, Al Shabaab, is counting loses after Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), fighting in Somalia under AMISOM, killed its top commander.





The Kenyan troops, in collaboration with Somalia National Army (SNA), foiled a major terror attack after Al Shabaab terrorists attempted to attack a SNA base in Kuday area that is close to a KDF camp in Somalia.





The militants were repulsed by KDF soldiers with SNA and in..



