SHOCK as watchman R@P3S and robs his employer in Kahawa Sukari, Nairobi

10:47

Police have launched a manhunt for a watchman who r@ped and robbed his employer in Kahawa Sukari last Saturday night.

According to a report filed in Ruiri Police Station, the man only identified as Kelvin, requested his 45-year old employer for a glass of drinking water.

As she was serving him, the man turned violent and threatened her with a knife and went ahead to commit the deed.

He then made away with Sh23,000, a TV set, a gas cylinder, a mobile phone and an ATM card and drove off driving off in his employer’s Toyota Vitz - registration number KBV 681N.

The woman was admitted at Nairobi Women Hospital for medical attention.

