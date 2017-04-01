SHOCK as watchman R@P3S and robs his employer in Kahawa Sukari, Nairobi

Police have launched a manhunt for a watchman who r@ped and robbed his employer in Kahawa Sukari last Saturday night.





According to a report filed in Ruiri Police Station, the man only identified as Kelvin, requested his 45-year old employer for a glass of drinking water.





As she was serving him, the man turned violent and threatened her with a knife and went ahead to commit the deed.





He then made away with Sh23,000, a TV set, a gas cylinder, a mobile phone and an ATM card and drove off driving off in his employer’s Toyota Vitz - registration number KBV 681N.





The woman was admitted at Nairobi Women Hospital for medical attention.



