SHOCK as teen accidentally shots and kills himself while toying with a gun on IG live! VIDEO

SHOCK as teen accidentally shots and kills himself while toying with a gun on IG live! VIDEOEditor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 10:14
This is the shocking moment a 13-year old boy accidentally shot and killed himself as friends watched live on Instagram.
The boy by the name Malachi Hemphill appeared on Instagram Live handling a gun before he accidentally pulled the trigger.
According to his mother, someone had asked why he didn’t have a clip in the gun and told him to put one in.
The mother heard a “a big boom” and ran upstairs only to him laying there in a pool of blood with his phone still on Instagram Live.
Watch the video below.
