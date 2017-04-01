SHOCK as teen accidentally shots and kills himself while toying with a gun on IG live! VIDEO

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 10:14

This is the shocking moment a 13-year old boy accidentally shot and killed himself as friends watched live on Instagram.

The boy by the name Malachi Hemphill appeared on Instagram Live handling a gun before he accidentally pulled the trigger.

According to his mother, someone had asked why he didn’t have a clip in the gun and told him to put one in.

The mother heard a “a big boom” and ran upstairs only to him laying there in a pool of blood with his phone still on Instagram Live.

Watch the video below.

