SHOCK as PETER KENNETH defends executions of 2 minors by police in Eastleigh - They deserved it

Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Peter Kenneth, has defended the police over the killing of two minors in Eastleigh on Friday .





Speaking at Mururui PCEA Church, Kenneth supported the executions of the two minors by the police in the name of national security saying they deserved it.





“A lot of concern is raised when police officers kill a civilian but we forget that police officers are also Kenyans and they lose their lives in the line of duty,” Kenneth said.





However, he also challenged the police to act professionally to avoid an upsurge in extra-judicial killings ahead of the August elections.





“Though it is a matter of securing our country, the police should handle matters with professionalism to ensure that they strike a balance between the two,” he said.





The two minors were executed by plain-cloth police officers on Friday in the full glare of the public on suspicion of being criminals.





