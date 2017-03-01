SHOCK as OMAR HASSAN accuses UHURU of campaigning for JOHO - Leave this D- guy to me

Tuesday April 4, 2017 - Mombasa Senator Omar Hassan has waded into the debate surrounding the academic qualifications of Governor Ali Hassan Joho saying the Government’s spirited efforts to bar him from the ballot over fake papers was unjustified.





Speaking yesterday, Omar said Joho’s alleged fake papers cannot be used to block him from vying for the Mombasa governorship.





He termed Uhuru’s altercations with Joho as a vote of confidence on the Governor saying it was unfair for the President to indirectly campaign for Joho’s re-election in the name of fighting him.





He said Joho will win by a landslide thanks to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s war against him.





The Mombasa Senator begged the President not to rattle Joho any further because he is giving him more political mileage to the disadvantage of his rivals saying Uhuru should leave Joho to him because he will teach him a lesson at the ballot.





The Kenyan DAILY POST