SHOCK as N@D£ PHOTOs of a female Kenyan politician leak! She was “bilaz” (LOOK).

The Kenyan DAILY POST 19:20

Thursday, 06 April 2017 - An aspiring Member of County Assembly (MCA) has been embarrassed badly after her randy photos surfaced online.

Perhaps a political competitor is digging her past to tarnish her name and ensure that she is not elected.

This is a lesson to women who send men randy photos.

You don’t know when you will be a victim.

Here’s the photo going round on social media.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno