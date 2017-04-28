SHOCK as lady links Pastor KANYARI to baby theft syndicate and human sacrifice .

Friday, 28 April 2017

- Controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari of Salvation Healing Ministries has been linked to baby theft syndicate and human sacrifice.





Nelima , a house-help based in Juja, told a Nairobi Court that Kanyari instructed her to steal a girl aged 7 years on April 12.





According to court documents, Mercy was to work with three other accomplices.





They were to kidnap Margaret Murunga’s daughter and suck her blood.





Nelima visited Margaret’s house since they are close friends to plait her hair and plotted a plan to steal her baby as instructed.





Nelima asked to leave with the child to deliver some items to Margaret’s sister who was their mutual friend.





An hour later, she had not returned with the girl and couldn’t be traced via her mobile phone.





However, Nelima left a black handbag inside Margaret’s house where she found four mobile numbers and a note with instructions.





“Call these numbers, and get what you want, Pastor Kanyari, call and get your child (blood) tunakunywa, we belong in (Illuminati), blood taken (we take blood) ,” read the note in part.

The matter was reported to authorities and Nelima was tracked down to her hide-out in Juja.

The baby was found safe and sound.

Nelima pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to five years in jail on April 24.

“All the facts read are true, I did it because I was sent to do so by the preacher ,” she claimed.

When reached for comment on the baby-theft and human sacrifice syndicate, Kanyari said, “ I don’t even know that woman, but people link me to such things because I am a big name.”