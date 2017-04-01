SHOCK as KHALWALE reveals how UHURU will beat NASA with a landslide! A costly mistake

SHOCK as KHALWALE reveals how UHURU will beat NASA with a landslide! A costly mistakePolitics 07:34
Thursday April 13, 2017 - Kakamega Senator, Dr Bonni Khalwale, has revealed how President Uhuru Kenyatta will thrash National Super Alliance (NASA) in the upcoming General Election.
In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Khalwale said the moment one of the NASA co-principals walks out the alliance, Uhuru will beat them hands down.
He particularly warned that should Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, decide to...
Page 1 2