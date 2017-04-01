SHOCK as Jubilee MP says he has found a cure for UKIMWI and it costs just Sh200 - VIDEO.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - A Member of Parliament affiliated with President Uhuru’s Jubilee Party has sensationally claimed that he has discovered a cure for HIV virus that causes AIDS.

Harry Kombe of Magarini constituency says he can cure the deadly virus using reflexology therapy.

He made these claims at a rally where he urged youths to enlist for training and help cure people and create employment.

Residents watched in shock as the second time MP, who is seeking re-election in the August 8th General Election claimed that the therapy has cured a 60-year old woman in Nairobi.

He said:

“A 15-minute session of...

