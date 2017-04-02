Shikilia mali! BLAQY gets ratchet with his LOVER and grabs her big a$$(PHOTOs).

Sunday, 02 April 2017 -Controversial Kenyan dancehall singer, Blaqy, has shared photos of his new lover.



Blaqy was previously dating city socialite Risper Faith before their affair hit a snag.

He shared photos getting ratchet with his curvaceous lover who has a b@@ty to die for.

Blaqy is seen grabbing her big derriere, leaving mafisi salivating like hyenas.

