She Said Yes! JULIANI narrates his romantic proposal to S£XY actress, BRENDA WAIRIMU.

Rapper Juliani and s£xy actress, Brenda Wairimu, have always kept their relationships away from the media.





At some point, there was speculation that the spark had packed its bags and all was not well between them.





However, they been seen together in public getting mushy of late and the rapper has confirmed their engagement on a live radio interview.





Speaking to Kiss FM presenter, Adelle Onyango, Juliani confirmed that he popped the dreaded question to Brenda in the scenic coastal town, Lamu, and she said yes.





Asked if they have set aside a date for the wedding, Juliani was non committal.





The two have an adorable 2-year old daughter called Amor.





Listen to the interview below.



