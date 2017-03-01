She likes them old & wealthy - LILLIAN MULI blasted after PHOTO of her and this mzee emerged.

Friday, 07 April 2017 - S3xy Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, is among local TV girls who are always on the gossip headlines.





Kenyans on twitter keep on discussing her and this time round, she was the discussion in a popular facebook gossip group.





This is after a photo of her getting mushy with a mzee of Maasai origin emerged.

Some people were quick to judge her.





May be she was just having fun with the mzee but Kenyans are too quick to judge.





One of the members of that gossip group posted a photo of Lillian and the mzee saying she likes them old and wealthy.





Other followers had mixed reactions with some saying.





-huyu mpaka maskio hana





-Watu wengine si wanaujinga... nkt. Why tarnish someones name. Peleka ungombe mbali





-People who are not physically good looking have the most beautiful hearts...and they deserve to be loved!Being old isn't a curse or disease,we shall all age some day!!!Leave the gal alone..her p**** her business





As long as it buys and maintains her rovers





-Give her a, break. Have and enjoy your life your own free style. Why interfere with other people's lives?





-In the meantime while we are here debating whether or not its right.... She is busy working and fattening her bank acc.





What do you think about this photo?