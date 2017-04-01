She demanded for Sh 25,000 to have S£X with her - Man rants and shares PHOTO of the LADY

And here are the comments that followed.





-What someone does with her body is none of your business and men whether you like it on not you will pay for p**** one way or another so atleast yeye she told you upfront its 25k. Kuna wenye hulipia p****** millions without even knowing they r paying for it.





-Tembeza kiatu brathe. Let her be. Maisha si ni yake???

She is doing biz.





-No big deal. Hat 25k ni kidogo





-Dnt hate the player hate the game acha a make hustle yake n be a humble window shopper





-Na ndio maama ukamuanika hapa because you can't afford wacha sasa atapata buyers ukiangalia





Its a free world the early you know the lesser the trouble





-Stick to your mama mboga and let the girl be! Some are even paying more for hiyo kitu unadharau





-Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume hana pesa. Anadis huyu dem na hajalazimishwa kuuza. Acha auze vitu zake. Ata bible inasema kwa nyumba kuna vitu za mbao, matope, na dhahabu. Pamper yako na kile unaweza



