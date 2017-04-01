She caught her gateman and his girlfriend N@K3D having S£X on her own bed (VIDEO).

The Kenyan DAILY POST 10:41

Wednesday, 12 April 2017 - This lady was informed by her neighbours that her gateman has been bringing different ladies to her house when she is away.

She set a trap for him and his proverbial forty days reached when he was caught red handed with a lady in her bed.

She came home unannounced in the middle of the night accompanied by police and found the gateman and his girlfriend n@k3d on her bed.

They had even stolen her clothes.

Watch video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno