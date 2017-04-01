Service Administrator Job in Kenya (25-30K)

Service Administrator (25-30K)

Our client in service industry is urgently looking for a service administrator to join their dedicated team in Mombasa

Job Title: Service Administrator

Reports to : Branch Manager – Mombasa

Nature and Purpose:

The purpose of this position is to support the department in service operations planning and scheduling.

The objective is to ensure a premium service is offered to the customers at all times and in line with agreed service schedules/dates, in line with our 3 core values of Service, Relationships and Teamwork. Effective and timely communication is key so that matters raised by customers are attended to promptly.

The holder is expected to add value to this process and play a key role in the department to enhance customer service, customer satisfaction & retention.

Holder will be expected to support as may be required in other relevant administrative duties.

Key responsibilities

Service Planning

· Offer exceptional leadership on all service planning matters at the branch and support the manager and service supervisors in all endeavours that are meant to improve service delivery

· Review and manage service routing and planning under the direction of the manager and in consultation with the supervisors, and ensure regular updates so that there is minimum time wastage

· Make timely and sound decisions regarding service planning and scheduling, keeping your supervisor & manager fully abreast

· Offer precise service programming so that all services are rendered when due and are promptly processed in the service program (ICABS).

· Take written instructions on installations, withdrawal of services and removal of any company assets from the service supervisor & manager and action accordingly when this happens •

· Service Visits Capturing in ICABS (company customer service management system)

· Ensure high productivity of the service team and that state of service is maintained at acceptable level.

· Ensure the use of ICABs is optimized through timely capturing of visits and terminations/ stop service, etc

· Organize for new installations and removals, and ensure to capture these in ICABS

Customer Relations

· Offer professional customer service so that good customer relationships are maintained in bid to avoid contract terminations on poor service reasons.

· Enhance communication with customers through proper handling of telephone calls and quickly responding to any customer requirements

· Take proactive action on Customer Voice Counts results as may be required on your part, and escalate serious matters to management

Records Keeping and Reporting

· Keep record of and remain accountable for Equipment for Rental where applicable under the direction of the manager.

· Participate in monthly reporting and report accurately key data such as number of complaints, terminations, staff number/certificate accurately capturing joiners & leavers, staff overtime etc as may be required

· Safe handling of service cards to ensure these are available at all times, neatly stored and archived to enable easy retrieval. Filing of contracts/service cards accurately

· Proactively support in price increase/contract renewal process, by drafting and coordinating distribution of related letters & correspondences

Financials

· Promote service staff lead generation and carry out cross selling activities to customers in your database to support efforts by the sales colleagues.

· Undertake telephone sales that may come through enquiries and from old jobs or terminated contracts record

· Play a notable role in debt collection, stop service and service reinstatement. Liaise closely with the credit controller on state of client debt account in relation to servicing

Client Retention

· Address on a timely basis cases of potential terminations under the guidance of the manager.

· Promote the improvement, enhancement and achievement of agreed client retention rate.

SHE & IT

· Have a keen interest in safeguarding company assets allocated to your department/section and report misuse to your manager/FD

· Play a key role in H&S and report promptly any H&S incidences to the manager and senior management

Qualifications, Knowledge and Experience

· Degree in a business field acquired from a reputable university, or diploma

· Minimum 2 years’ experience in operations management, administration and business development gained preferably from a service environment

· Good customer service and public relations skills

· Effective supervision skill and ability to lead a team

· Result oriented, energetic go getter ready to face new challenges.

· Good communication & computer skills

· Mature and responsible.