Senior Editor at Nation in a S£X scandal, demanded for S£X from a LADY at gun-point (PHOTOs)

Friday, 07 April 2017 - Daily Nation Senior Editor, Emeka Mayaka, has been accused of s3xually harassing junior female colleagues at the company’s office in Kisumu.





According to snoops, Emeka Mayaka, who was based in Kisumu before being re-called to Nairobi, is being investigated after several female employees at Nation accused him of s3xual harassment.





A young female journalist confessed that Emeka assigned her night duties and called her to his office where he demanded for s3x.





Another lady who is a victim of Emeka’s thirst for s3x alleged that he drew his gun when she refused to accept his s3xual advances.





He drew out his pistol and asked her why she is refusing to sleep with a licensed gun holder.





“Mayaka is a show off and a perpetual kill joy. He wants to undress all women working under him while demanding male subordinates to address him by starting and finishing every sentence with ‘Sir’,” A source at Nation revealed.





He has also been feasting on interns and denying them recommendation letters if they refuse to sleep with him.



