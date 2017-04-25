See what this petite Nairobi LADY was doing in a swimming pool, My Oh My(VIDEO).

SIR PETER KARANJA 09:04

Tuesday, 25 April 2017-This petite figured Nairobi lady recorded a video getting naughty in a swimming pool and then shared it online for men to salivate on her goodies.

 Although she is not well endowed , her moves are hot and s3xy.

 Her bikini body is also worth writing home about.
Click play and see her getting naughty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno