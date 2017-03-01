See what SONKO plans to do during nomination that shocked even UHURU after threat to defect

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - Flamboyant Nairobi Senator, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, has assured his supporters that he will participate in the upcoming Jubilee party nominations.





This comes even after he threatened to defect from Jubilee, accusing Mt. Kenya of pushing him out to give way for Peter Kenneth to clinch the Jubilee ticket for the Nairobi gubernatorial race.





Venting on social media, Sonko said he will not allow Mt. Kenya to rig him out of the Jubilee nominations.





He vowed to deploy 300 well trained commandos in each and every polling station in Nairobi during the Jubilee nominations to ensure no rigging takes place.





“On nomination day, 300 hawk eyed commandos will be dispatched to every polling station to prevent voter importation and ballot stuffing,” Sonko said on twitter.





“To all Nairobi aspirants, don't be intimidated. Our solid strategy will ensure a free and fair nomination process. Smart cards MUST GO,” he added.





Sonko will battle it out with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s favourite candidate, Peter Kenneth, for the Jubilee ticket and the winner will face Evans Kidero of ODM/ NASA, who was already handed a direct ticket by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





The Kenyan DAILY POST