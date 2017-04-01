See what international media - BBC/ Al Jazeera/ AFP said about RAILA after being named the NASA flag bearer

Friday April 28, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was named and unveiled as the National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer to face off with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee during the August 8th General Election.





Raila was unveiled as the NASA candidate yesterday in a colourful ceremony that was attended by international dignitaries and tens of thousands of supporters at Uhuru Park.





He will be deputized by Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, who sacrificed his Presidential ambitions for the sake of removing the Jubilee administration from power.





ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi, settled on the Premier Cabinet Secretary post, while Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Isaac Ruto (CCM) will be Deputy Premier Cabinet Secretaries in the NASA Government.





The event was widely covered by both local and international media among them British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC), Al Jazeera and AFP.





The international media described Raila Odinga, 72, as a veteran politician who has all it takes to unseat President Uhuru Kenyatta having come close to winning the Presidency in the last two General Elections.





This is how some of the international media outlets reported.





BBC#Kenya's veteran politician Raila Odinga has been confirmed as the main opposition coalition's presidential candidate for August's election.





Al Jazeera#In a repeat of the 2013 election line-up, 72-year-old Raila Odinga will challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is running for a second and final five-year term on NASA ticket.





AFP# NASA names veteran 72 year old Raila Odinga as its Presidential candidate to face off with President Uhuru Kenyatta in August elections.





AFP#Odinga, like his father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, has always coveted but never achieved the country's top job, while Uhuru followed in his father's footsteps when he became the country's fourth President in 2013. The rivalry reflects tribal divisions in Kenya with Odinga's Luos commonly complaining that Kenyatta's Kikuyu community has monopolised power for its own gain.



