See what happened to a man who was caught having S£X with another man's wife in Embu.

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - A randy man who was caught in the act with a married woman in Embu has been fined Sh 10k by elders.





The 30-year old had been sleeping with a 29-year old woman at the latter’s matrimonial home.





He was busted after a neighbor saw him sneak into the house at night and alerted neighbours who frog matched him from the house.





Cornered, he confessed to having an affair with the mother of three and the elders slapped him with a Sh 1oK fine.





The amount was shared equally between the aggrieved husband and ten elders who pocketed each Sh 500.





The woman however maintained that the man was just passing by and she has never cheated on her husband, who incidentally, had divorced his first wife for cheating on him.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.