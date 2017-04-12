See how UoN Lecturer Prof. MANYORA ‘Urinated’ on President UHURU’s portal of lies.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - Everyone’s current favorite political analyst, Prof Herman Manyora, has dismantled President Uhuru’s strategy to convince Kenyans to vote for him for a second term.





The President recently launched a portal to document his achievements in the first term as he makes his case for re-election.





However, Prof, Manyora, who is a linguistics lecturer in the University of Nairobi, feels that Uhuru has nothing to write home about.





While giving his two cents on the portal, Manyora, who is a resident political commentator on AMLive on NTV, did not hold back.





See his message in the next page



