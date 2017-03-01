See how UHURU/ RUTO defrauded a whopping sh150 million from unsuspecting Jubilee aspirants

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - Jubilee aspirants are counting loses in the party membership card scandal after the party stopped the use of smart cards during nominations.





Sources within Jubilee Party have intimated that many aspirants are angry with the party after losing millions they had invested in the cards.





The aspirants have been left with unsubscribed cards for which they paid millions of shillings after Jubilee stopped the use of for nominations, while others are waiting for the delivery of orders made to the party headquarters.





Speaking yesterday, Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, confirmed that a total of 7.5 million smart cards were sold to aspirants, meaning aspirants forked out a whopping sh150 million, which is in the party’s account.





Among the aspirants who are counting heavy loses include Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, Rahim Dawood (Imenti North), Jamleck Kamau (Muranga gubernatorial aspirant) and Mwangi Wa Iria (Muranga Governor).





The Kenyan DAILY POST