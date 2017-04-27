See how UHURU celebrated at JUBILEE CENTRE after RAILA ODINGA was named NASA flag bearer.

Thursday April 27, 2017 -On Thursday afternoon, National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders finally named their presidential candidate who will face off with President Uhuru Kenyatta in August general election.





The NASA bandwagon named ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, as the Presidential candidate with Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, as his running mate.





Raila/Kalonzo's tag team is a repeat of 2013 election line-up where Uhuru and his dynamic deputy, William Ruto, thrashed the duo with a landslide.





Following the naming of NASA presidential candidate, Jubilee supporters led by President Uhuru Kenyatta were in a celebratory mood.





Uhuru, who was at Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi was seen laughing and joking with his Deputy after Raila was named as the NASA Presidential candidate.





Other Jubilee supporters who spoke to journalists in Nairobi were in celebratory mood saying the journey to take Raila to Bondo begins today and “it is a great day for Kenya’.



