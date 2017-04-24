See how Businessman CHRIS KIRUBI embarrassed MIKE SONKO like a CHILD

Monday April 24, 2017- Last week, Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Mike Mbuvi Sonko said he would offer jobs to technocrats like businessman Chris Kirubi.





In a Facebook post Sonko told his critics that he is not a PhD holder but that would not stop him from serving Kenyans, once elected.





"I am and have always been a team player who will delegate, assign, and appoint professionals to run the affairs of the county, to that effect, plans are underway to make investor Chris Kirubi as our county's Chief Economic Advisor," Sonko wrote.



But in a rude and embarrassing response, Kirubi said he has never met Sonko nor spoken with him.





“How do you offer a job to someone you have never met or spoken to? I don't know this man neither do I have his number," Kirubi posed?





According to the billionaire, who owns Capital FM and Two Rivers Mall, he is not interested in politics.





"I am not interested in politics, I work for International organisations and I have no time for Sonko’s job offer," Kirubi said.