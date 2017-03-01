Scoring a D- is not failing in life, City lawyer defends embattled Governor HASSAN JOHO.

Flamboyant and outspoken city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has jumped to the defense of beleaguered Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.





Joho has been vilified after he confirmed that he scored a D minus grade in his KCSE.





In a post on Facebook, Kipkorir named several great people who despite failing in school, went on to attain great success in life and left a legacy in the world and urged Kenyans to cut Joho some slack.





Read the post below.





SCORING "D" IN EXAMS IS NOT FAILING IN LIFE; NO ONE, NOT EVEN AN EXAM BODY CAN TAKE AWAY THE LOTTERY TICKET OF LIFE THAT THE HEAVENS HAS ASSIGNED YOU





Failing In School Isn't Failing In Life. In Kenya, with a population of 46million, less than 600,000 are graduates ... Can anyone say that 45million plus Kenyans are doomed?





The following people "failed" in School and dropped out of Primary School ..... They were condemned by their Societies, but we owe our civilization to them: ... Read about them.





Sir Isaac Newton, Walt Disney, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Dick Cheney, George Foreman, Michael Faraday, Gregor Johann Mendel, Richard Branson, Aretha Franklin, R. H. Macey, Col. Harland David Sanders, Charles Darwin, Alexander Graham Bell, Thomas Edison, Jack Horner ... And our Prof. Ali Mazrui failed in Form Four.. And our Pres. Daniel Arap Moi was a Primary School teacher ... Michael Joseph who built Safaricom, didn't go to any college!





All above scored D in School ....





Scoring D doesn't mean you are stupid ... it may mean that the exams were not suitable for you ...





It is truly sad when we deligitimize people because of an exam done in one day or one week ... Those throwing stones at people scoring "D", will one day agree to join a mob to throw stones at those seen as "poor" or "witches" or "apostate" or "the other tribe" ...





The Kenyan DAILY POST.