SAD!! This 13-year old boy lost 19 family members in Syria chemical attack (VIDEO)

Friday, April 7, 2017 - On Tuesday , Syrian warplanes launched a deadly chemical attack on rebel-held Khan Shaikhoun in Idlib province where over 80 people died –majority being innocent children.





Mezin Yusif, 13, lost 19 family members in the worst attack since the Syrian war began six years ago and his story will make you lose faith in humanity.





While the US has responded with missile strikes on a Syrian air base, it is too little too late and the lives of many kids like Mezin who are lucky to be alive will never be the same again.





Watch the video below.



