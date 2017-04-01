SAD! Singer VIVIAN narrates how medics at KNH neglected his brother leading to his death.

Kenyatta National hospital is once again in the news for all the wrong reasons.





Kenyan songstress, Vivian, took to Facebook to lament how medics at the biggest referral hospital in the country dragged their feet leading to the death of her brother.





Her brother, Samuel Gathii Muriuki, had been diagnosed with Meningitis and was admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital.





He died on Saturday but the sultry singer feels the medics sped up her brother’s death.

She wrote: “Very sad how I lost my beloved brother Samuel Gathii Muriuki. He had been diagnosed with Menengitis. He fought till his last breath and we fought alongside him as a family every step of the way. We are so proud of him.





“I am certain if we had a better health system my brother’s life would have been saved. The level of neglect at Kenyatta National Hospital is unbelievable. The medics sped up his death by not moving swiftly and taking my brother’s life for granted. There was little cooperation with my family from the hospital.





“We rise above this pain, the immense loss and let go of any feelings of hate because the devil is a liar and he can never win. We hold close to the many beautiful memories we shared together with him. It won’t be easy but we don’t have a choice.





“However, something needs to be done so that no other Kenyan family will go through what we are going through. My late brother passed on at exactly 4.20pm yesterday as I watched him helplessly fight for his life.”