SAD! Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper, NOAH AYUKO, living in abject poverty (PHOTO)

Thursday, April 06, 2017 - A disheartening photo of former Kenyan international, Noah Ayuko, has been widely circulated online.





The former Harambee Stars custodian who also played for Karuturi Sports is currently living in a Kakamega slum and struggling to make ends meet.





Apparently, Ayuko was offered a job by Vihiga County Governor, Moses Akaranga, but walked out without offering an explanation.





He joins several retired Kenyan footballers who are struggling to put food on the table after hanging their boots.





Others in this heart-breaking list include former Gor Mahia skipper Julius ‘Awilo’ Owino and Harambee Stars legend, Joe Kadenge.





See the pic below.