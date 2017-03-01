S3XY actress, AWINJA, of Papa Shirandula goes bare and flaunts her baby bump (PHOTOs)

Celebrated actress, Jacky Vike better known as Awinja in her role in the popular local TV show, Papa Shirandula, has flaunted her baby bump.





The insanely hilarious actress shared the photos of her growing baby belly on Instagram.





In one of the pictures, she poses without clothes with her privates covered with leaves.





This is her first pregnancy and she is really looking forward to motherhood.





Check out the photos below.