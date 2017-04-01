RUTO to host RAILA ODINGA and his brigade in Bomet on Saturday! Hs is set to join NASA

Wednesday April 12, 2017 - Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, said on Tuesday that Chama Cha Mashinani will join National Super Alliance (NASA) on Saturday .





In an interview with Taach FM , the outspoken Governor said CCM will host Raila Odinga on Saturday and they will announce the way forward for their supporters.





Ruto said President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto do not deserve a second term because they have mismanaged the country.





“Jubilee has..



