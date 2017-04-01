RUTO tells UHURU to surrender State House to RAILA as he reveals voters he brings to NASA

Saturday April 29, 2017 - Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to start packing their belongings ready to leave State House by August.





Speaking during an interview on a vernacular radio station, Ruto pledged to deliver more than one million Kalenjin votes to the National Super Alliance (NASA) to ensure former Prime Minister Raila Odinga beats Uhuru Kenyatta in the ballot.





He noted that the campaign to unseat President Uhuru Kenyatta was unstoppable and that he is sure of delivering 1.5 million votes from his community.





The Bomet Governor revealed that the Jubilee administration had abandoned the Kalenjin community and that many of them were yearning for change.





Ruto assured the former PM of massive support in Rift Valley, unlike in 2013 when they overwhelmingly voted for Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee.





“Come out and vote for NASA in August. We must send Uhuru home and bring in Raila Odinga,” Ruto said.





