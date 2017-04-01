RUTO ‘rejects’ NASA deal to be Deputy Premier CS - I want to be Bomet Governor not RAILA’s CS

Friday April 28, 2017 - Hours after being unveiled as Deputy Premier Cabinet Secretary in charge of Devolution and Governance should the National Super Alliance (NASA), under former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as President, form the next Government, Bomet Governor and the leader of Chama Cha Mashinani, Isaac Ruto, has expressed his reluctance in taking up the role should they win the August elections.





This comes even as Kenyans sought to know how Ruto would perform the role of Deputy Premier CS in the NASA Government at the same time discharge his duties as Bomet Governor should he win.





Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ruto made it crystal clear that he will defend his seat as Bomet Governor and may not be Raila Odinga’s CS should the elections go their way in August.





He said he would nominate some of his party members to take up some roles in the NASA Government but his focus would be on the Bomet governorship.





“The positions have not been reserved for me. These are positions reserved for the people of Chama Cha Mashinani,” Ruto said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST