RUTO plans to dump UHURU ahead of polls? See what is happening at his private office in Nairobi

Tuesday April 11, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto may be planning to ditch Jubilee for a smaller party even as he hopes to remain the running mate of President Uhuru Kenyatta during the August 8th General Election.





This is after he gave a clear indication that he has direct links with one of the small parties registered by Jubilee - Party of Development and Reforms (PDR).





The DP has even allowed the little known party to occupy his private office, situated in Nairobi’s Central Business District.





The party is now operating from the 9th floor of the Trans National Bank House along City Hall Way.





Ruto was using the..



