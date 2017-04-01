RUTO now calls for a referendum to allow UHURU to do this after beating RAILA in August

Sunday April 9, 2017 - Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has called for a change of the Constitution to allow President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint Members of Parliament as Cabinet Secretaries and not outsiders.





Speaking during a meeting of Chama Cha Mashinani in Eldoret, Ruto lamented that the current Cabinet Secretaries were out of touch with the needs of the people.





He added that as a result, politicians should be..



