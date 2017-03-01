RUTO now begs church to pray for RAILA to accept August poll results to avert chaos & bloodshed

Deputy President William Ruto has urged the church to pray for a peaceful election in August.





Speaking at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) in Umoja, Nairobi, Ruto said the church was in a good position to help build a country where all citizens can live harmoniously irrespective of their ethnic and political affiliation.





He noted that religious leaders should play a central role in the agenda to ensure stability and unity during the electioneering period.





“We can prosper if we forget our different ethnic backgrounds,” Ruto stated.





The Deputy President also urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) to be ready to accept the result of the August election in order to avert possible violence.





“As Jubilee, we will accept the outcome of the August election and we urge our opponents to be ready to do so for the sake of peace and unity in the country,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST