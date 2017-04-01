RUTO is wetting his pants over LABOSO’s win in UHURU/ RUTO’s party - See what he said

Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, has said that he has no regrets of joining the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Last week, Rutto joined the NASA bandwagon which is associated with ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.





Speaking on Wednesday after Sotik MP, Joyce Laboso, won the Jubilee Party nominations in Bomet, Ruto said that he will beat Laboso during the August 8th General Election.





He also defended his move to join NASA saying he had the blessings of the Kispsigis community when he joined.





“Joining NASA was a political decision I took without any regrets. CCM supporters and the Kipsigis community at large are fully behind me,” said Rutto.





He also expressed confidence that NASA will win the upcoming election saying Jubilee leaders are thieves of public resources.





He said the NASA Government will address issues of corruption and tribalism when elected to power on August 8 .





The Kenyan DAILY POST