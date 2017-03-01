RUTO has bought Six Eighty Hotel for Sh 3 billion? Is there any truth in this? See DETAILS

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto is alleged to have bought a three star hotel in Nairobi at a price of Sh 3 billion.





According to an impeccable source, the DP, who has amassed a lot of wealth over the last 4 years is said to have met Six Eighty Hotel’s management and sealed the deal last month.





In February, a team believed to have been sent by Ruto was spotted inspecting the city facility late in the evening.





Six Eighty Hotel offers a wide range of services that also include a casino, a gift shop and a lounge with regular live music, plus BBQs.





The 10-storey hotel houses 253 standard, deluxe and budget rooms.





It is also rumoured that Ruto, who is now a billionaire, has acquired a five star hotel in South Coast and another top hotel in Seychelles.





The Kenyan DAILY POST