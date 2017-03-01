RUTO asks Bomet residents to send their silly Governor, ISAAC RUTO, home in August.

Deputy President William Ruto has asked Bomet residents to send home their Governor, Isaac Ruto, because he is anti development like ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.





“Come August 8th , Rutto must go home. We cannot have such a person who is always a stumbling block, being a leader anymore,” said Ruto who, was addressing a mammoth rally in Bomet, on Saturday .





The DP also accused opposition leaders of faulting the Government of their failures without giving them solutions to the concerns they were raising.





He said most leaders in the National Super Alliance (NASA) party committed the country to borrowing loans to pay fictitious mega projects in the name Goldenberg and were only interested in criticizing the Jubilee Party to cover up their political misfortunes.





“We want politics of issues so that people will decide for themselves whom they want to vote for not politics that divides us on the basis of a language that we speak and tribe,” said Ruto.





The Kenyan DAILY POST