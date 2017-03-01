RUTH ODINGA tells her brother, RAILA ODINGA, off for mistreating ELIZABETH ONGORO!

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - Kisumu Deputy Governor, Ruth Odinga, has asked her brother, Raila Odinga, to respect women who are vying for various political seats using Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket.





Addressing the media on Wednesday , Ruth said reports that ODM has barred nominated Senator, Elizabeth Ongoro, from vying for the Ruaraka Parliamentary seat are unfortunate and Raila should intervene and address the matter amicably.





"I support Ongoro and she should be allowed to vie in the constituency of her choice on an ODM ticket," Ruth said.





"We want ODM to have as many women candidates as possible." Ruth added.





Citing her contributions towards ODM’s popularity, Ruth said that the party erred in giving Kajwang' a direct ticket.





“Those in the committee should sit down and reconsider their decisions especially that of giving Kajwang' direct nomination," she said.





On Tuesday , Ongoro was barred from contesting for the Mathare seat after she was accused of planning chaos during an ODM rally in Mathare last month.





The chaos left two people dead and hundreds were injured.





The Kenyan DAILY POST