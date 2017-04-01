Rowdy NASA youths disrupt UHURU’s meeting in Wajir! They chanted RAILA’s name (VIDEO)

Sunday April 9, 2017 - A section of youths from Wajir County disrupted President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s rally in Wajir on Saturday forcing some youths to be arrested and locked at Wajir Police Station.





The youths who were singing pro-NASA songs tried to access the main dais where the President and his Deputy, William Ruto, were seated forcing his security to form a ring around the dais.





After Uhuru intervened, the youths calmed down and started singing Jubilee songs.





In his address, Uhuru announced that...



