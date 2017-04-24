ROSEMARY ODINGA breaks silence on battle with brain tumor and drops a bombshell (VIDEO)

Monday April 24, 2017 -Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Rosemary, who is battling brain tumor, has spoken for the first time since being flown to South Africa for specialized treatment two months ago.





In a video clip, Rosemary revealed the circumstances that led to her sudden admission to the Aga Khan and Nairobi Hospitals before she was transferred to South Africa for the surgery.





“I was in Naivasha for a short break where I suddenly suffered a stroke. I was airlifted to Nairobi where they performed surgery. Shortly after that I was flown to South Africa, where I am recovering greatly," said Rosemary.





She announced her official withdrawal from the Kibra Parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket, but vowed to support whoever will be elected. She also thanked her supporters for standing with her at her lowest moment.





“It is following my doctor’s advice, that for the time being, I will continue serving my community in other capacities and regrettably bow out of the race for Member of Parliament. I would like to thank each and every person that supported my bid and the people of Kibra for opening their hearts and homes to me. I will forever cherish your outpouring love and prayers," she added.





Watch the video below;-



