Rogue Bishop, DAVID GAKUYO threatens to kill DENNIS ONSARIGO for exposing his con

Tuesday April 4, 2017 - Fake Bishop, David Gakuyo, has threatened to kill KTN’s investigative journalist, Dennis Onsarigo, after he exposed how he has been conning unsuspecting Kenyans using Gakuyo Real Estate and Ekeza Sacco.





Onsarigo exposed how the rogue Bishop has been conning Kenyans using the name of the Lord.





Following the damning expose, the rogue man of God has threatened to kill Onsarigo for exposing his thievery.





“I will exterminate you if you continue asking about Gakuyo and Ekeza Sacco. I want only to be asked about my interest for Kiambu gubernatorial seat,” Gakuyo said when asked about how he has swindled Kenyans billions of their hard earned cash.





Meanwhile, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperatives, Ali Noor Ismail, said investigations have been launched following allegations related to fraud at Gakuyo Real Estate.





“The State Department of Cooperatives through the Commissioner of Cooperative Development has already dispatched an inspection team of officers to investigate the affairs and operations of the society with a view of verifying the complaints raised by members,” Noor said.





