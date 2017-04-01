RISPER FAITH brings Kisumu club to a standstill with her gigantic B@@TY (PHOTOs).

Monday, 10 April 2017 - City socialite, Risper Faith, is still a force to reckon with in the showbiz industry.





The curvy socialite turned businesswoman is still getting sold out club events where she is paid to entertain revellers.





Over the weekend, she was in Kisumu hosting a club event and the turn up was massive.





Here are photos of the well endowed socialite displaying her assets in Kisumu. See them in the next page



