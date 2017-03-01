RINGTONE tells ‘misbehaving boys’ BAHATI and WILLY PAUL what they need to be wealthy like him.

Controversial gospel musician, Alex Apoko, popularly known as Ringtone, has once again bragged about his wealth while throwing shade at Willy Paul and Bahati.





Ringtone, who claims to be the richest gospel artist in Kenya claims that Bahati and Willy Paul are famous but broke and warned them to change their ways if they hope be wealthy like him.





“I do not sing to eat. No, God has blessed me abundantly with business ventures that support my living standards and for that reason, I can tell off anyone without fear or favour because I have my own money,” Ringtone bragged.





“Maybe you don’t know it, but I am probably the richest gospel artiste in Kenya. Some of these small boys you see misbehaving in the name of the Lord are on their way to making music. They have made no wealth whereas, I have made both music and wealth,”





He added: “I made my money by working for the Lord with honour and humility. That is what I keep telling Willy Paul; that the day they will start walking on the path of the Lord by first ceasing to sing music that is on the fence (sic), the day they will be born of God, that is the day you will hear that Bahati owns a house in Runda and Willy Paul owns a mansion in Karen,”





“As long as they keep the current trend, they will come across as big names in the local gospel industry, but continue living along Mombasa Road and Eastlands, ‘sijui huko ni wapi!’





I am praying for these boys to fall in Jesus’ name! Some of them may need not only to change their ways of living, but even their names because of public perception,”





